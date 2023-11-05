Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO Purchases $50,149.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Terex Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $50.27 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Terex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Terex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Terex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Terex by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Terex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.