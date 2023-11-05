TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 4.8% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $104.02 million and $5.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00035235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,790,940,930 coins and its circulating supply is 8,984,594,824 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

