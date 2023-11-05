Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $147,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,534,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,210,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

