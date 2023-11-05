Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $38.14. 30,502,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,122,344. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

