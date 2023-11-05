Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 2,458 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,645,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,063,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The company has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.