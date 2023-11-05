Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 147.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 16,147,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054,430. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

