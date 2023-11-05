Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,632,900,000 after acquiring an additional 209,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,602. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

