Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $26.08 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,254. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

