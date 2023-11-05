Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $34.35 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,818,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,876. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.