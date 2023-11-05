Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $41.06 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $7.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.36. 3,667,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.72. The company has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

