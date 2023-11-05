Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $75,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.38 on Friday, reaching $882.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,048. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $453.28 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $856.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.94.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

