Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,191 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

