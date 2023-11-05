Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 60.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,511. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

