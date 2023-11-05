Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 42,807,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,269,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

