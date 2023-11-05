Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,739 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.25. 65,632,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,655,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.49, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

