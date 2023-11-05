Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,914 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,187. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

