Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,670,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,018. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.16.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

