Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 51.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $1,289,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.4% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MA traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.05. 2,269,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,003. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $313.24 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.14 and a 200 day moving average of $390.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.