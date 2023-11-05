Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,567,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,563. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

