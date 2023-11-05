Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

