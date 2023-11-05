Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.61. 13,159,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,831,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.96. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

