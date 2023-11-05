Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 848,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $90,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. 30,555,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,828,316. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.