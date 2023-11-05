The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BK. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

