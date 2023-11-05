The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $55.83. 12,839,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,406,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

