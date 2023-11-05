The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.56.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $310.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

