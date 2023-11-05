The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $110.96 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

