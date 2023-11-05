The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 203.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.99. 978,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,902. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

