The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

