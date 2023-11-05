The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $41,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after buying an additional 159,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

KR stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

