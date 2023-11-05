The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

