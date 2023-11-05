Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Director Purchases C$49,956.00 in Stock

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) Director Dale Weil bought 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$49,956.00.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

TSE TH opened at C$1.80 on Friday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$43.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of C$27.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0242534 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

