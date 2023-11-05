Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0239

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Threshold has a total market cap of $239.22 million and $17.23 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,885.81 or 1.00104701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,347,495,918.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02466288 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $16,425,470.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

