TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$124.38.
TMX Group Stock Up 0.7 %
TMX Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
