TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$124.38.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TMX Group Announces Dividend

Shares of X opened at C$29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$30.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.