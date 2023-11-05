Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 966 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $16,537.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,823,699 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 3rd, Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82.

Toast Stock Up 4.0 %

TOST stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

