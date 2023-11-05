Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 966 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Fredette sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $16,537.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,823,699 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82.

Toast Stock Up 4.0 %

TOST stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.