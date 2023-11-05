Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marty Staples bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. 35.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

