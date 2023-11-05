TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Truist Financial

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.00. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 18.75 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

