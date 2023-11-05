Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Lowered to C$123.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$123.38.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

TSE TIH opened at C$110.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.99. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$96.20 and a one year high of C$117.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

