Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $427.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.72. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $303.58 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.