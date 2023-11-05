Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.