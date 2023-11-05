Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $208,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PCK opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

