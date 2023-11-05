Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $36,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1,140.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $299.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $244.03 and a one year high of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.