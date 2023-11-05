Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.