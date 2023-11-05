Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $207.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $199.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.42. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

