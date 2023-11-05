Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.89.

Get Transocean alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.