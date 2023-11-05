TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

