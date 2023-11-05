TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

