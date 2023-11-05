TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $240.30 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.29 and a 200 day moving average of $297.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

