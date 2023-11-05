TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,863 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.