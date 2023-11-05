TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,979 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AFL opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.71.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,023 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.