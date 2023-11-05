TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

bluebird bio Trading Up 14.1 %

bluebird bio stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $372.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

